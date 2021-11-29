Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 66.9% in November

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,205,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the October 31st total of 6,657,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.2 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Air China has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.