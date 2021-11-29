Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,921,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,834 shares of company stock worth $135,862,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $173.86 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

