Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have commented on AIRG. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Airgain alerts:

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth $3,614,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 315.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 70,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Airgain by 110.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.