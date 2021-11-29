Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $78,413.89 and $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.34 or 0.07633688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00083454 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

