Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $100.54 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $100.54 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00234755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,261,899 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

