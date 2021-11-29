All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.35 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $6.26 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

