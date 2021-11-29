ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $60.11 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.