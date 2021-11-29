Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,881.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,861.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,716.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

