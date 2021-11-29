Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Intersect Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,851.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,680.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

