Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $43.27. 83,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

