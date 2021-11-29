Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 373.5% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Altura Energy stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Altura Energy has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in central Alberta. The company was founded on September 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

