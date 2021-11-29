Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

