Altus Wealth Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.