Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.57

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 103972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 136,225 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

