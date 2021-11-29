American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.98. 180,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.28. The firm has a market cap of C$313.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.63.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

