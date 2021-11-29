American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

