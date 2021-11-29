American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.48

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 14949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Get American Well alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,262 shares of company stock worth $4,146,920. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Well by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 1,024,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.