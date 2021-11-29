Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.22. 1,837,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,386. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,995. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

