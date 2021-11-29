Analysts Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million.

A number of analysts have commented on WEBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Weber has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,814,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

