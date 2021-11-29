Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 million and the highest is $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUE. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

