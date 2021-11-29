Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce $217.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.70 million and the lowest is $207.40 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $146.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $757.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.70 million to $768.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $642.93 million, with estimates ranging from $629.20 million to $661.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,035 shares of company stock worth $8,417,318 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. 6,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.62.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

