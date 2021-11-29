Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.73. Dover reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.42. Dover has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

