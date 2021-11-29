Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 102,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,816. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

