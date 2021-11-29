Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $162.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $163.07 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $651.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. 2,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,214. Employers has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Employers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,226,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Employers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,622,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Employers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

