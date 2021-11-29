Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $8.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the highest is $10.27. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,323.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,250 shares of company stock worth $144,767,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $329.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

