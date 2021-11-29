Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post sales of $327.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.00 million. Okta posted sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 47.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.61. 1,456,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,194. Okta has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.