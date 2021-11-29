Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flowers Foods, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flowers Foods in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,935,000 after acquiring an additional 164,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,767 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

