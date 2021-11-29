Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) PT at $236.15

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $266.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.01. Albemarle has a one year low of $130.76 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.