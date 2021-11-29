Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price at $38.17

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 247,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.