Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Target Price at C$3.13

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CR opened at C$3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$493.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

