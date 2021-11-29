Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $108.89

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.69. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,398. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.