Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target at $126.28

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,654. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.