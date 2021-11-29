Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $132.75

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.08.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,799. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

