Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

11/18/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $192.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average of $166.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

