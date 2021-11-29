Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ: SDIG):

11/22/2021 – Stronghold Digital Mining is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Stronghold Digital Mining is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Stronghold Digital Mining is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Stronghold Digital Mining is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

