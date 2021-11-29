Analyzing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 25.74% 10.01% 1.02% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

51.0% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and National Australia Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 3.33 $24.33 million $2.43 10.84 National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.42 $1.74 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial.

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. SmartFinancial pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartFinancial and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 1 3.33 National Australia Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats National Australia Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of

