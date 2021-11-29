Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report sales of $154.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $154.40 million. Anaplan reported sales of $122.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $582.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.53 million to $584.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $726.65 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital cut their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE PLAN opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

