Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,235 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 168,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

