Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 612 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

