Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after buying an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.80 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

