Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $662.10 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.