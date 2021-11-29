Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 25.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 285,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 69.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 42,394 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.91%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

