Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $635.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $630.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,875,896. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

