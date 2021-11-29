Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $73.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.93.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $42.86. 1,216,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,015. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

