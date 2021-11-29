Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

