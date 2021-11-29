Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78,999 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $534,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $156.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.