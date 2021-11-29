AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $149.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:ATR opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

