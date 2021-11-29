Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.20

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00234836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

