Argon Hits One Day Volume of $930,287.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $930,287.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00094905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.50 or 0.07546549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,657.85 or 0.98476404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,210,381 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

