Argus Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a top pick rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.15.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

